10 persons confirmed dead in Lokoja–Okene road crash, bandit attacks

Kogi State government has confirmed the death of six persons in a road crash along the Lokoja–Okene road.

A statement from the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, on Wednesday night said, “The Kogi State Government regrets to announce a tragic accident involving a bus conveying some of our citizens who were returning from the commemoration of the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities held earlier today at the Government House, Lokoja.

“The unfortunate accident, which occurred along the Lokoja–Okene road, claimed six precious lives. Thirteen others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at different health facilities across the state.”

Fanwo stated that the tragedy has brought profound sorrow to the government and people of Kogi State.

“We mourn deeply with the families of the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to them during this painful and devastating moment. The loss of any Kogite is a loss to us all, and we stand in solidarity with the affected families and communities. This is indeed a dark day in our history.”

“His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, has directed that the State Government take full responsibility for the medical care of all injured persons until they fully recover. Government officials have been deployed to the various hospitals to ensure that the victims receive the best possible treatment and to provide support to their families.

“Our hearts are with the families who lost their loved ones, as we consider this a state tragedy of devastating magnitude.

“As we collectively grieve, we ask for prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed and for the quick recovery of the injured. May God grant the bereaved families the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

In another development, suspected bandits, on Wednesday morning, launched another deadly attack on Irunda Ile in Yagba East LGA of Kogi State, leaving two residents dead, while policemen allegedly killed another two residents in a clash between the police and protesting youths of the community.

The Guardian gathered that when security operatives arrived at the village over the bandits’ attack, the youth leader insisted that the police must enter the bush to pursue the bandits.

A community leader, Bobagunwa of Irunda Isanlu, Chief (Engr) David Oni Sunday, told The Guardian on the phone that there was an attack by bandits, which led to the death of two vigilantes.

He noted that when the police arrived, they were reluctant to chase the bandits, which led to the confrontation with the community youths.

“From there, they mistakenly killed two youths, while others were also hospitalised following the tear gas they received from the police. In all, four people were killed in our village this morning. Two vigilantes were killed by the bandits and two other persons were mistakenly killed by the police,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Security Adviser to Kogi State Government, Commander Jerry Omadora (Rtd), also confirmed the incident to journalists in Lokoja.

He said the bandits invaded the community in the early hours of Wednesday and killed two vigilantes who confronted them during the attack, adding that it was unfortunate that the youths who ought to assist the security agencies in fighting the bandits did something else.

“Security men were drafted to Yagba to chase the bandits away. Even those bandits occupying our mine site have been neutralised by the security men. Kogi State government will not allow any criminals in the state. We are working very hard to see that Kogi State is safe for everyone.

“Some few days ago, a helicopter was drafted to those areas and we recorded major success. The bandits were neutralised by the security men. We are not going to rest until we are able to neutralise the bandits completely,” the Security Adviser stated.