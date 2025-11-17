12-year-old girl dies after falling into well in Kwara

A 12-year-old girl, Nabilat, died on Saturday after falling into a surface well in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Nabilat, who lived on Busari Alao Street in the Ikoyi Community area of Irewolede, Ilorin West Local Council, was recovered dead by operatives of the Kwara State Fire Service.

According to a reliable source, the tragedy occurred at about 10:35 a.m. while the girl was drawing water for domestic use. The source said a neighbour, identified as Mayowa, placed the call to the fire service, but the responders arrived after the girl had already died.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the fire service, Hassan Adekunle, said the brigade was summoned by Mr Mayowa. He confirmed that firemen recovered the body from the well and handed it over to a family member.

Related News Fire destroys 28 shops at popular Kwara market

“According to the report, the girl went to fetch water and, during the process, one of her legs suddenly slipped, causing her to fall into the well,” Adekunle said.

The Director of the Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident and urged the public to exercise greater caution in daily activities. He advised families to refrain from sending underage children on dangerous errands.