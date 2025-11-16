One dead, six injured in Lagos bus-tipper collision

A road traffic collision in Majidun, near Ogolonto, Lagos, has left one person dead and six others injured after a commercial bus collided with a stationary tipper truck.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said preliminary investigations indicated that the Volkswagen commercial bus, bearing registration number EPE 494 XM, suffered a sudden brake failure while travelling at excessive speed. The driver lost control and struck the tipper truck, which had been parked at the roadside to purchase diesel.

The impact resulted in the immediate death of an adult female passenger. Five female passengers and one male sustained serious injuries and were transported to Benic Special Hospital for medical attention. The body of the deceased was taken to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for official documentation.

LASTMA operatives reported that the tipper truck driver attempted to flee the scene but was pursued and apprehended. The bus driver was also arrested, and both individuals were handed over to the Ipakodo Police Division for further investigation.

Olalekan Bakare-Oki, General Manager of LASTMA, extended condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured passengers a swift recovery. He emphasised the dangers of overspeeding, noting, “Excessive speed drastically impairs a driver’s capacity to respond to sudden mechanical failures or unforeseen hazards, thereby magnifying the risk of catastrophic outcomes.”

Truck assistant crushed

The Guardian reports that a truck assistant was killed late on Wednesday night at the Ogolonto Traffic Light Intersection, near the Ikorodu Roundabout, after slipping beneath the rear wheels of a moving truck he was attempting to stabilise.

According to preliminary investigations, the truck reportedly had faulty brakes. The assistant had alighted from the vehicle to place a wooden plank beneath the tyres when he lost his footing and was run over, dying instantly.

LASTMA’s Special Night Gang Patrol Team, on routine duty along the Ikorodu corridor, witnessed the incident and intervened immediately. The truck driver was taken into custody and handed over to the Ipakodo Police Division, while the body of the deceased was transported to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for formal deposition.

The agency also removed the truck from the expressway to restore traffic flow and prevent further accidents.

Bakare-Oki, General Manager of LASTMA, described the incident as “highly preventable” and urged truck operators to conduct thorough mechanical inspections, particularly of braking systems, before embarking on journeys. He warned that poor vehicle maintenance not only jeopardises the safety of drivers but also that of other road users.

Bakare-Oki reiterated the Lagos State Government’s commitment to promoting road safety through enforcement, public awareness, and cooperation with relevant security agencies.