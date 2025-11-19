15 injured in Ogun multiple auto crash

FIFTEEN persons reportedly sustained injuries in a multiple auto crash that occurred on Monday at Omoyele Junction on the Sagamu-Ikorodu Expressway in Ogun State.

The crash involved an unregistered Mack truck, Toyota Highlander with the registration number: AKD 29 JZ, Suzuki mini bus (korope) and a motorcycle.

Confirming this to newsmen in Abeokuta yesterday, the spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, explained that the victims comprise 12 adult males and three females.

He attributed the incident to excessive speed on the part of the truck driver, who lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the other vehicles.

According to him, TRACE operatives and the police were on the ground for rescue operations as the accident vehicles were towed away while free flow of traffic returned to the road.

Similarly, a truck loaded with containers crashed on Monday at Ijagun, along Ijebu-Ode/Benin City expressway.

Akinbiyi, who confirmed the crash in a statement, noted that the victims had been evacuated by operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.

He said the incident impacted on free flow of traffic because the affected truck blocked the entire road while the TRACE operatives created a diversion at ijagun express junction for both inward and outward movement of vehicles.

Akinbiyi advised motorists to reduce their vehicle speed to prevent further accident.

From Segun Ayinde, Abeokuta