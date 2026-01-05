15-year-old clears maternity bills for mothers at Lagos Island hospital

A 15-year-old boy, Onate Oton-Efebo, has paid the outstanding hospital bills of several mothers at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Lagos.

Oton-Efebo, a student of Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State, said the gesture was driven by his passion for the community and for mothers.

“I made the donation to help mothers and, by extension, the hospital. I was able to do this with the support of my parents and I hope I can do more,” he said. He explained that the idea came to him about two months earlier as a way of giving back to society during the Yuletide season.

“Many pregnant women are struggling. Some do not have money for their treatment and they are going through a lot. I hope other young people will do the same and reach out to the less privileged in our society,” he added.

Oton-Efebo said he chose the hospital because of its long years of service and track record. One of the beneficiaries, Adeleye Zainab, said she had been unable to leave the hospital because she could not settle her bill.

“I have been here for a while because I couldn’t balance my bill. This gesture is a relief and I am grateful. He has rescued me and I am happy that I can go home now,” she said.

Another beneficiary, 29-year-old Joy Francis, said she gave birth on December 31, 2025, but had remained at the hospital due to financial constraints.

“I’ve been unable to leave because of the money. My husband has been trying his best to raise the funds so I can go home. I am grateful and may God bless the donor. I will call my husband that the bill has been paid,” she said.

In another case, a 15-year-old girl, Chigozie Jacob, from Ebonyi State, whose bill was also paid, was seen at the maternity ward without any relative present to assist her.

Chigozie, who reportedly delivered her baby prematurely at seven months on December 23, 2025, was said to have been abandoned by her 19-year-old boyfriend. Hospital officials said she lives with her sister, Joy Jacob, who had not visited her and was unable to provide funds for her medication.

Speaking with The Guardian, Matron at the hospital, Abimbola Akanni, described the donation as timely and commendable.

“This is a welcome gesture. We look forward to more of this and we are thankful to Onate. We pray that God answers his prayers,” she said.