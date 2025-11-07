2026 Hajj: NAHCON concludes assessment of hotels, kitchens in Madinah

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has concluded strategic inspection of accommodation and catering facilities in Madinah as part of its early preparations for the 2026 Hajj operations.

NAHCON said this in a statement issued by Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant to the NAHCON Chairman on Media.

Muazu said that the inspection exercise, conducted from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, was led by Prof. Abubakar Yagawal,

Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS).

He said that the delegation included representatives of the Office of the Vice President, the board members, and the State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards Forum, alongside senior management officials of the Commission.

The NAHCON media aide said that the core mandate of the inspection was to meticulously evaluate the state of readiness of all service providers.

“The team conducted on-the-ground checks of hotel accommodations, verified the authenticity of operational documents, and ensured compliance with both Saudi regulations and NAHCON accommodation and feeding guidelines and standards.

“Over the three-day period, the team inspected more than 20 hotels within markaziyya area and seven catering facilities,” he said

Muazu said that the inspection revealed strong compliance with accommodation and feeding guidelines with emphasis on safety and hygiene protocols.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, had earlier charged members of the committee to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards in carrying out their assignment.

According to Usman, integrity, impartiality, and transparency must guide every aspect of the inspection.

“You are to discharge your responsibilities with diligence and professional discipline.

“The welfare, safety and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims remain our foremost priority, and every inspection outcome must reflect that commitment,” he said.

The NAHCON boss reaffirmed the commission’s resolve to strengthen its regulatory framework, enhance accountability among service providers, and ensure that Nigerian pilgrims receive value for every service paid for.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inspection team is expected to submit its detailed report to the commission’s management for review and further policy action.

In July, NAHCON announced that early preparation for the 2026 Hajj had begun.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, gave the hint in Kano shortly after he returned to Nigeria following the successful completion of the 2025 Hajj exercise.

The NAHCON boss disclosed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has duly notified Nigeria and other participating countries of early compliance and signing of agreements.

He expressed deep gratitude to Almighty God for a smooth and successful Hajj operation that witnessed the safe return of Nigerian pilgrims back home.