2027: Group declares support for Tinubu, vows to counter misinformation

The Tinubu Media Force (TMF), a grassroots media organisation, has passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu, pledging strong support for his administration and a renewed commitment to promoting the Renewed Hope Agenda across the country.

Its National Coordinator , Mr Gbenga Abiola, disclosed this at the grassroots media briefing in Abuja, saying it is to help promote nation-building through credible grassroots media. He said the people at the grassroots deserve being fed with credible news for national unity and progress. The summit brought together over 1,000 grassroots media communicators and community-based media practitioners across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“We have absolute confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and in the direction he is taking Nigeria. Our mission is to take the Renewed Hope message to every corner of the country,” Abiola said.

He said the group would intensify strategic communication efforts to counter misinformation and false narratives capable of undermining public confidence in government.

“We are dedicated to countering fake news and fake posts that seek to undermine the progress of our great nation. We will work tirelessly to ensure that the President’s vision for a better Nigeria is realised,” he added.



He said participants engaged in strategic discussions and interactive sessions, which would equip practitioners with skills for informed public discourse.

Delivering the keynote address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Mr. Otega Ogra, said the Tinubu administration had recorded notable progress, particularly in food and economic security.

“The food economic security level has been great, and this administration is laying a strong foundation that will benefit Nigerians across all sectors,” Ogra said.

He urged Nigerians to support government policies and programmes, stressing that national development required unity and collective responsibility.

“I advise Nigerians to come together and support the President’s agenda. If we become one, our country will move forward,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Dayo Israel, commended the Tinubu Media Force for its role in promoting the president’s vision and policies.

“We appreciate the Tinubu Media Force for their dedication to promoting the President’s agenda. Your work has helped in projecting the Renewed Hope Agenda to Nigerians,” Israel said.

He pledged the party’s support and collaboration with the group to advance the administration’s objectives.