58-year-old man arrested for killing wife in Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested Vitalis Nwoko, 58, over alleged murder of his wife, Uloma. The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, in a statement, said that the deceased’s sister lodged a complaint at the Ahiazu Mbaise Divisional Headquarters of the Command, alleging a domestic violent assault by the man against his wife during which she was rushed to a hospital within the area where she was confirmed dead.



Okoye informed how a preliminary investigation revealed more facts, saying: “During preliminary investigation, the suspect stated that a misunderstanding between him and his wife on December 11, 2025, escalated into a physical altercation, during which the victim collapsed.

“She was rushed to Cecilia Hospital, Ogbe, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.” He disclosed that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for further investigation.



The Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has urged the public to report promptly such domestic issues, assuring prompt attention and dealing decisively with the culprits.



