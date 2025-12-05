Police kill two kidnappers, arrest 12, recover body, arms in Imo

Deny alleged human rights abuse at detention facility

Operatives of the Imo State police command have neutralised two kidnappers and arrested 12 suspects.

During recent operations, the security officers also found the body of a kidnap victim, 12 phones, arms and ammunition.

The victim’s body has been deposited in a morgue.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed in a statement that the operations were carried out by officers of the Agwa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), on Obudi/Mgbala Road in Oguta Local Council.

The officers engaged a gang of kidnappers using a white mini bus.

In a separate operation, officers of the Nekede Division in Owerri West Local Council arrested 12 suspects and recovered 12 phones and dangerous weapons from Umuezeruokam Forest.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Aboki Danjuma, promised to continue eliminating criminals across the state.

Meanwhile, the command refuted allegations of human rights abuses at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), a.k.a Tiger Base.

The command also refuted allegations that officers of the unit were engaging in torture, organ trafficking and extra-judicial killings.

Okoye described a viral video trying to authenticate the allegation as false, unfounded and with the intention to mislead the public.

He clarified Tiger Base as a legitimate tactical facility established as a formation of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) mandated to combat kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and other violent crimes in the state, noting that It was not an illegal detention facility or slaughter house.

Highlighting the achievements of the unit, he stressed: “The unit has successfully dismantled many notorious kidnapping and armed robbery syndicates, contributing to the improved peace and security that Imolites enjoy today”.

There is no credible evidence supporting the allegations of torture, organ harvesting or extrajudicial killings. These narratives are considered part of a smear campaign by criminal elements affected by ongoing security operations.

“The attempt to introduce ethnic sentiment into routine policing activities by targeting the Officer-in-Charge is condemned. NPF remains a national institution where officers serve across all regions. Tiger Base operates in synergy with other security agencies and community policing structures, ensuring accountability and transparency.”

To strengthen oversight of the unit, the CP has directed the immediate establishment of a Human Rights Desk within the AKU to ensure transparency and safeguard the rights of all persons handled by the unit.

He urged Imolites to disregard the false claims and to direct genuine complaints to the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), XSquad, or the Human Rights Desk Unit domiciled at the AKU.

“Individuals circulating false information to incite fear or undermine security efforts are warned to desist, as such acts violate the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015,” he warned.

