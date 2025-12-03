75 killed, 28 kidnapped, 86 sexually abused in Bauchi 

About 75 individuals were reportedly killed in homicide cases, 28 others were kidnapped while 86 sexual assault cases were recorded in Bauchi State.

The Bauchi State Ministry of Justice said the cases were recorded between December 2024 and December 2025. Speaking at end of the 2025 legal year, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hassan Usman (SAN), said: “From January to date, we received 91 robbery cases, as against last year’s 83. We also received 75 homicide cases. We were served with motions for bails and other motions totalling about 256 and we received about 86 rape and 28 kidnap cases.

“In total, we received 592 criminal cases. Out of this number, 97 have been disposed of, 15 discharged through legal advice, and 454 are pending.”

According to him, given the high volume of cases recorded, the ministry developed strategies to fast-track prosecutions in line with the administration of criminal justice law that emphasised speedy trials by setting timelines of filing charges in court and proceeding.

While explaining that Governor Bala Mohammed approved the release of N7.8 million for the purchase of Law and other practice books for their library, Usman added that the governor also approved the release of monthly funds to settle all outstanding judgment debts incurred by the state government. He appreciated the governor for his benevolence, unwavering commitment and exceptional support for the Ministry of Justice in the state.

Earlier, the state’s Chief Judge, Rabi Umar, lamented the recurrent practice of arraigning suspects without proper preliminary investigations.

She added that in many cases, efforts to gather evidence were only initiated after the trial had begun.

“This backward approach to criminal prosecution significantly delays the process and undermines the delivery of justice. It is unacceptable that in 2025, we continue to see such practices, which contributed to the overwhelming backlog of cases in our courts and ultimately eroded public confidence in the justice system.

“To resolve this and other identified lapses, a committee was set up to review the Bauchi State Administration of Criminal Justice Law and come up with a draft law that will stand the test of time,” she said.

Affirming that any lawyer that didn’t adhere to the prescribed dress code for legal practitioners in the state would not be permitted to appear in court, the CJ added that such a disregard for professional decorum undermined the prestige and global respect the legal profession commands.

In his speech, Governor Mohammed noted that the three arms of government in the state had been working harmoniously and in synergy without compromising their constitutional autonomy.

Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, the governor said he had been giving the two other arms of government the necessary support to ensure that they operate optimally without any hindrance.