Zamfara reiterates commitment to maintaining sexual assault referral centre

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Development Affairs, Dr. Aisha MZ Anka, has reiterated the state government’s dedication to the effective operation, coordination, and long-term sustainability of the newly established Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

The centre was commissioned on Tuesday at Kind Fahad Women and Children’s Hospital.

The centre was named after Zamfara First Lady, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, in recognition of her unwavering commitment to the protection, dignity, and well-being of women and children in Zamfara State.

“Under your leadership, the state continues to take bold strategic steps toward strengthening justice systems, expanding healthcare access, and ensuring holistic support for survivors of gender based violence”, the commissioner added.

She further said that Zamfara State government has taken bold steps in minimising this menace of sexual assault through educational enlightenment against the harmful act of gender based violence.

She said the present administration of Governor Dauda Lawal stands firmly in the fight against all forms of social vices that can affect individuals socially, emotionally, and physically.

The commissioner expressed her sincere appreciation to the UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Mrs. Wafaa Saeed, and UNICEF Chief of Sokoto Field Office, Mr. Michael Juma, for their steadfast partnership and humanitarian investments in justice, dignity, and child protection.

“Your presence today reflects UNICEF’s deep commitment to strengthening protection systems and supporting survivor-centred services in Zamfara State. This centre was equipped with modern medical, forensic, and case-management tools sourced within and outside Nigeria,” she said.

Dr. Anka added that the ministry will continue to work closely with the office of the first lady, UNICEF and all partners to eliminate sexual assault and gender based violence in the state.

In other news, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has been selected to accompany President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the 20th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in South Africa.

The summit, scheduled for November 22 and 23, will include six Nigerian governors as part of the President’s delegation.

A statement by the Zamfara governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that all G20 member states will be represented at the summit.

The statement also noted that the gathering will feature 16 guest countries and six countries representing regional economic communities from Africa, the Caribbean, and East Asia.

The statement said: “Governor Dauda Lawal has been selected as a member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s delegation for the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Other governors in the delegation include those from Osun State, Plateau State, Gombe State, Katsina State, Niger State, Enugu State, and Nasarawa State.

“The leaders’ summit is the culmination of the G20 process, reflecting all the work done throughout the year through Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups.

“Furthermore, the G20 meeting in South Africa will have three sessions during the two-day summit.

“Discussions will cover a wide range of issues, including trade, development finance, the global debt challenge, climate change, food systems, the just transition, critical minerals, decent work, and artificial intelligence contributions.”