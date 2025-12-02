75 people killed, 28 kidnapped, 86 raped in Bauchi in 2025

Not less than 75 persons have been killed in homicide cases, 28 others reportedly kidnapped, and 86 cases of rape have been recorded in the 2024-2025 legal year.

According to the Bauchi State Ministry of Justice, the cases were recorded between December 2024 and December 2025.

Speaking at this year’s legal year, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Hassan Usman (SAN), said this Tuesday during the commencement of the 2025-2026 legal year ceremony.

He said that: “In criminal cases from January to date, we received a total of 91 robbery cases, as against last year, which was 83, and we received 75 homicide cases. We were served with motions for bail and other motions totalling about 256, and we received about 86 rape cases and 28 kidnapping cases.

“In total, we received a total number of 592 criminal cases, and out of this number, 97 have been disposed of, 15 were discharged through legal advice, 454 are pending,” Usman said.

According to him, given the high volume of cases recorded, the ministry developed strategies to fast-track prosecutions in line with the administration of criminal justice law that emphasised speedy trials by setting timelines of filing charges in court and proceeding.

While explaining that Gov. Bala Mohammed approved the release of N7.8 million for the purchase of law and other practice books for their library, Usman added that Mohammed also approved the release of monthly funds to settle all outstanding judgment debts owed by the state government.

He appreciated the governor for his benevolence, unwavering commitment and exceptional support for the Ministry of Justice in the state.

Earlier speaking, Justice Rabi Umar, the State’s Chief Judge, lamented the recurrent practice of arraigning suspects in court without proper preliminary investigations.

She added that, in many cases, efforts to gather evidence were initiated only after the trial had begun.

“This backward approach to criminal prosecution significantly delays the process and undermines the delivery of justice.

“It is unacceptable that in 2025, we continue to see such practices, which contributed to the overwhelming backlog of cases in our courts and ultimately eroded public confidence in the Justice System.

“To resolve this and other identified lapses, a committee was set up to review the Bauchi state Administration of Criminal Justice Law and come up with a Draft Law that will stand the test of time,” she said.

She, however, affirmed that any lawyer who failed to adhere to the prescribed dress code for legal practitioners in the state would not be permitted to appear in court, adding that such disregard for professional decorum undermines the prestige and global respect that the legal profession commands.

In his speech, Governor Mohammed said that the three arms of government in the state had been working harmoniously and in synergy without compromising their constitutional autonomy.

Represented by his deputy, Alh. Auwal Jatau, Mohammed said he has been providing the two other arms of government with the necessary support and cooperation to ensure they all operate optimally without hindrance.