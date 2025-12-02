Troops rescued six victims of church attack in Kogi

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lokoja, have confirmed the successful rescue of six kidnapped victims of Ejiba community in Yagba East Local Government of Kogi State.

The Guardian reports that gunmen suspected to be bandits last Sunday abducted worshippers at a Cherubim and Seraphim church, including the pastor of the church and his wife.

In a statement in Lokoja, the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations,12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, on Tuesday, said, “In the ongoing onslaught against banditry and kidnapping across Kogi State, troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have recorded another operational success with the rescue of six kidnapped victims during a coordinated search and rescue mission conducted within the Ejiba and Saminaka Forest axis spanning Yagba East and Yagba West Local Government Areas.

“The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to eliminate criminal activities and enhance security across the region.

“The operation which followed intensified air and ground offensives by troops and supported by the Nigeria Police helicopter yielded positive results when troops deployed at Patrol Base Ejiba in Yagba West intercepted the kidnap victims.

“The rescued persons were found in a stable condition and confirmed to have been released by the bandits owing to the sustained pressure mounted by troops during the joint operations.

“While five of the rescued individuals have since undergone debriefing and were reunited with their families in Egbe and Ejiba communities of Yagba West Local Government Area, the sixth victim is currently receiving medical attention due to his condition at the point of rescue”.

In other news, as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks strongly affiliated with banditry and sundry crimes to enhance security across Kogi State, troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have successfully intercepted a vehicle conveying a large quantity of Cannabis Sativa during operations in the Agbede response area of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area.

On 1 December 2025, troops on patrol intercepted a red Toyota Camry with registration number ABJ 325LA transporting illegal substances from Ekiti State to Borno State. The driver, identified as Mr. Hamisu Sule, attempted to evade arrest by fleeing upon sighting the troops’ checkpoint. The vehicle was eventually pursued and apprehended along the Apata–Lokoja road in Lokoja Local Government Area.

A total of 306 parcels of Cannabis Sativa weighing 276 kilograms were recovered from the vehicle. Both the driver and the seized items have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kogi Command for further action.