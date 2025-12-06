Abode rewards associates, customers with int’l training opportunities

A real estate firm, Abode Assets Limited has concluded an international training bootcamp for 16 of its outstanding associates and customers in Qatar and Rwanda respectively.

The week-long programme, which combined professional development training with cultural immersion, brought together raffle draw winners from the Africa Wealth Festival (AWF), top-performing sales associates and members of the Abode leadership team.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder of the firm, Mr. Jeffrey Itepu, said the bootcamp was designed to enhance professional competence, boost productivity and provide Abode’s associates with the global exposure necessary for a fundamental mindset shift in wealth creation.

Also, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Co-founder, Mr. Damilare Oshokoya, said the programme was more than just a reward trip.