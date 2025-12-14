Adamawa govt orders free medical treatment for victims of Lamurde clash

For residents and victims of the recent communal clash in Lamurde Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State, the pain of the clash is slowly giving way to hope.

This was lucidly observed by The Guardian when the state government went ahead to settle the medical bills of the victims, who are currently receiving treatment for varying degrees of injuries at the Specialist Hospital, Yola, as well as at Numan General Hospital.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, disclosed this during a visit to the hospital, where she personally met with the injured patients and offered words of comfort and reassurance on behalf of the government.

Standing beside hospital beds and speaking directly to the victims, Professor Farauta expressed the government’s concern for their well-being and prayed for their speedy recovery.

“As a government, we are deeply concerned about the health and safety of our people,” she said. “We pray for your quick recovery. Our people must understand that meaningful development can only take place where there is peace.”

She also appealed to the warring factions in Lamurde to put aside their differences and embrace peace, stressing that violence only brings pain and setbacks to communities.

The Chief Medical Director of the Specialist Hospital, Dr Dauda Wadinga, commended the state government for its swift intervention, describing it as timely and compassionate.

He confirmed that the patients are responding well to treatment and are expected to be discharged soon.

The Deputy Governor also used the visit to condole with the people of Lamurde over the unfortunate incident, assuring them of the government’s commitment to peace, unity and the welfare of all citizens.

Visibly elated, the victims, who applauded the state government for the olive branches extended to them, urged the government to leave no stone unturned in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

They also pleaded with the government to put in place adequate measures that will prevent further outbreaks of mayhem in the community and the council as a whole.

While some of the victims are undergoing medical attention at the Specialist Hospital, Yola, the state capital, others, as noticed by The Guardian, are also being attended to at the Numan General Hospital in the Numan Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.