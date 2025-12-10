Adamawa women protest: HURIWA deplores poor human rights record in armed forces

Army denies reported killings

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has demanded the arrest and prosecution of the Military General and soldiers responsible for shooting and killing seven women protesters in Adamawa State.



The incident occurred during a protest in Lamurde Local Council of Adamawa State on Monday, where several others were injured.



It was reported that there was a communal crisis between Chobo and Bachama tribes.



A resident in the community, who does not want to be identified, said there were attacks and reprisals. Members of a community came to two of his villages in the early hours of Monday, burnt and killed residents.

In response, residents of the community went on a revenge mission to stage an attack at noon.



It was claimed that while this was happening, the Nigerian Army and the police did not show up but arrived only after the conflict had ended and immediately imposed a curfew.



The women began to revolt and claimed that the army was supporting the other side. While the protest was going on, soldiers allegedly opened fire and killed some women



Sources reported that the military fired shots into the crowd, resulting in the immediate death of four women with three others succumbing to their injuries in the hospital.



Additionally, 11 individuals who were injured are currently receiving medical treatment.



“They came out peacefully, carrying leaves, begging for security. Instead, they were met with live gunfire.



“The wounded were rushed to Numan General Hospital, where medical officials say some are in critical condition,” stated Agoso Bamaiyi, the District Head of Gyawana in Lamurde Local Council.



HURIWA described the incident as a clear case of avoidable extrajudicial execution of citizens, and called on the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to address the deteriorating state of respect for human rights by security forces.



The group expressed concern that previous efforts to promote and protect human rights within the armed forces have declined under the current administration.



HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, emphasised the increasing impunity and disregard for rules of engagement in internal security operations by soldiers since May 2023.

He condemned lack of emphasis on respecting the human rights of citizens among military leadership.



The organisation condemned the killing of women protesters as a violation of rules of engagement and constitutional provisions.



“HURIWA is of the considered opinion that “Section 217 (2) (c) of the 1999 Constitution and Section (8) (1) and (3) of the Armed Forces Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, (LFN) 2004 provide code of conduct and rules of engagement for the armed forces in internal security.



“For instance, no officer or soldier must be found aiding or abetting any act of arson, vandalism or unprofessional conduct; and troops are duty bound to intervene in any situation to avoid a breakdown in peace, stability or law and order of an area where they are deployed.



“Section 217 (2) (c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides that Nigeria’s armed forces shall suppress insurrection and act in aid of civil authority to restore order when called upon to do so by the President, Commander-in-Chief as reinforced by Sections (8) (1) and (3) of the Armed Forces Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, (LFN) 2004.



“It, therefore, presupposes that troops have to use necessary force to quell crisis resulting in deaths, injury and damages to property,” it noted.



HURIWA, however, called for the immediate arrest of the brigade commander and soldiers involved in the shooting, stressing the importance of accountability and respect for human rights in military operations.



It also urged President Bola Tinubu to instruct the armed forces to prioritise education on constitutional obligations and human rights respect for soldiers.



In response, the Nigerian Army, through the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Sector 4, Operation Hadin Kai/23 Brigade, Olusegun Abidoye, has referred to the report as baseless.



He said the report is bereft of truth and therefore entirely misleading.



He said combined troops of 23 Brigade Garrison, Nigeria Police Force, NSCDC and DSS received information about the communal clashes between the two communities at about 1:30.a.m. on Monday, December 8, 2025.



He said troops moved swiftly to the affected communities to restore normalcy to the affected areas of Tingno, Rigange, Tito, Waduku, and Lamurde. In the course of its operations, a militia armed group, suspected of fighting for one of the warring communities, Chobo, attacked the troops.



He said the troops engaged the militia armed men in the fire fight and during the exchange of fire, troops neutralised three of the gunmen and forced other members of the militia group to flee the general area.

He said the troops and other security agencies later exploited the withdrawal route of the militia group, where an additional five neutralised members of the armed men were discovered with a motorcycle.



He said the troops received a distress call that a warring community had mobilised to attack Lamurde Local Council’s Secretariat, saying that while moving to secure the secretariat, some women blocked the road to deny troops passage to the secretariat, while armed men suspected to be fighting for Bachama extraction, fired indiscriminately within the community.



He said the troops created a passage and proceeded to the council secretariat to secure the area and that no woman was shot or injured.