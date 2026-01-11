Adamawa police warn against reckless driving, illegal road racing

The Adamawa State Police Command, on Sunday, raised an alarm over the rising number of fatal and dangerous road accidents across the state’s highways and urban roads.

Investigations by the Command reveal that many of these accidents are linked to reckless driving, overspeeding, dangerous overtaking, and illegal road racing involving both vehicles and power bikes.

In response, the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, PSC, has issued a warning to all motorists, commercial drivers, motorcycle riders, and road users to strictly obey traffic rules and regulations at all times.

The Police Command has also intensified efforts to enforce a ban on power bike and vehicle racing on all public roads in Adamawa State.

Morris emphasised that anyone caught participating in these illegal activities will face arrest and prosecution under the law.

Officers from the Central Motor Traffic Division (CMTD), divisional police units, and other operational commands have been directed to increase patrols, surveillance, and enforcement, particularly along major highways, urban roads, and identified accident-prone areas.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the Command appealed to the public to assist by reporting reckless driving and illegal racing.

Parents, transport unions, and vehicle owners are further urged to caution their wards, drivers, and riders on the dangers of reckless road behaviour.