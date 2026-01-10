Police arrest three suspected armed robbers in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has recorded another breakthrough in its community policing efforts with the arrest of three suspected members of the notorious “Shilla Boys” gang over alleged involvement in armed robbery, housebreaking, and theft in Yola North Local Government Area.

The suspects, Auwal Inusa, Huzaifa Ahmed, and Lukman Abdullahi, all aged 19 and residents of Nassarawo Ward, were apprehended in the early hours of January 5, 2026, at about 3:00 a.m., following a coordinated response involving members of the local community and the police.

According to police sources, the suspects allegedly armed themselves with offensive weapons, including cutlasses, daggers, and knives, and forcefully broke into a residence along Nassarawo, Jimeta, where they reportedly robbed occupants of their valuables.

Community members, who had been alerted to the suspicious activity, intervened and succeeded in arresting three of the four suspects, while one escaped.

Items recovered from the suspects include two mobile phones, a power bank, one cutlass and two knives allegedly used during the operation.

The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, commended residents for their vigilance and active participation in crime prevention, describing the arrest as a testament to the effectiveness of community policing.

He urged members of the public to sustain collaboration with law enforcement agencies by promptly reporting suspicious movements and activities.

Police authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigations.

The development was disclosed on Saturday in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command.