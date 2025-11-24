HURIWA urges Tinubu to back withdrawal of police from VIPs with executive order 

Urges President to halt reintegration of ex-Boko Haram terrorists

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged President Bola Tinubu to follow the withdrawal of police guards from the Very Important Persons (VIPs) with an Executive Order.

The group believes that the President should sign an Executive Order specifying the process for withdrawing police security operatives from private individuals who pay for this service.

It suggested that failure to comply with the order should result in automatic termination of the Commissioner of Police’s appointment in the area where the violations occur, and the IGP should also be penalised if the policy is not enforced.

The rights group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, emphasised that previous Presidents have issued similar directives to withdraw police guards from VIPs, but the implementation has always been lacking.

HURIWA, therefore, recommended that the President should sign an executive order outlining the timeline for the withdrawal and penalties for police chiefs who do not comply.

The group also criticised government’s reintegration and deradicalisation programme for former Boko Haram terrorists, noting that many communities still harbour resentment towards the individuals.

It said that continuous implementation of the programme is a crime against humanity, as it undermines counter-terrorism efforts and fails to hold terrorists accountable for their actions.

“It is unthinkable that the government, which is created to primarily protect lives and property of Nigerians.”