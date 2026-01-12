AIG FCID Annex Lagos leads humanitarian outreach to FMC Yaba, Island Maternity Hospital

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, AIG Margaret Ochalla, has led her management team on a humanitarian outreach to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yaba, and the Island Maternity Hospital, Lagos.

The outreach was aimed at identifying with patients, particularly indigent patients, and providing support to ease their burden during hospitalisation. During the visit, the AIG and her team donated essential items to patients and also settled outstanding medical bills for those experiencing financial difficulties, bringing relief and renewed hope to several families.

Speaking during the outreach, AIG Margaret Ochalla emphasised that the role of the Nigeria Police Force goes beyond investigation and crime control, noting that policing is also about humanity, compassion and service. She said the Police must continually seek ways to make life more comfortable for the citizens they are sworn to protect.

The AIG further reaffirmed that the initiative aligns with the mission and vision of the Inspector-General of Police, which prioritise community engagement, professionalism, empathy and the strengthening of public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

The management and staff of the medical facilities visited expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful, and a clear demonstration of the Police Force’s commitment to community service beyond its statutory responsibilities.

ASP Mayegun Aminat, the spokesperson for the AIG, FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, said the annex remains resolute in supporting initiatives that promote public trust, cooperation and the building of a safer and more compassionate society.