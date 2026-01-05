Air Force arrests six drug suspects in Lagos, hands them over to NDLEA

The Nigerian Air Force, under the Joint Task Force South West, Operation AWATSE, has arrested drug suspects and recovered assorted narcotics during an intelligence-led operation in Lagos, before handing the suspects over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Air Commodore Muhammed Imam, Commander of the Base Services Group and Air Component Commander of Operation AWATSE, said the operation was aimed at protecting critical national assets and combating various security threats in the South West.

He explained: “The Joint Task Force South West Operation AWATSE was established to halt pipeline vandalism, crude oil and petroleum product theft along the 72-kilometre pipeline from the Atlas Cove Point to the Mosimi Depot. The operation is also an anti-banditry, anti-kidnapping, anti-robbery and anti-drug abuse operation.” Imam said the launch of a follow-up operation was based on a Federal Government directive conveyed through the Chief of Defence Staff.

“In line with this mandate and in accordance with the recent Federal Government of Nigeria directive, the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, directed the theatre commander of the operation to launch Operation Ember Guard,” he said.

“Accordingly, Operation Ember Guard was launched to deny criminal elements in the South West freedom of action,” he added, noting that sustained patrols and raids led to the arrest of suspects in December.

“With over 18,000 raid and patrol operations carried out, and in this light, on December 28, while leading an intelligence-led operation around Igando, Tatawu and Egbeda, we arrested six drug suspects,” he said.

Imam listed items recovered from the suspects to include crack cocaine, 60 wraps of loud, 40 bottles of codeine cough syrup, kolanut mixed with Bacardi, six barcodes, and two containers of Russian cream.He added that officers also recovered electronic scales, crushers and psychotropic drugs, including Rohypnol and ice.

The Air Force officer said the suspects were subsequently handed over to the NDLEA, which is statutorily mandated to handle drug-related offences.

Also speaking, Stephen Oboshua, NDLEA Deputy Commander of Narcotics and Area Commander, Teju, commended the Nigerian Air Force for the arrests and praised inter-agency collaboration.

Representing the NDLEA leadership in Lagos, he said: “On behalf of the State Commander-in-Person of ACGM, Aba Kaurani, and the entire Lagos State Strategic Command, we appreciate the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force for taking it upon themselves, in the course of their duties, to effect the arrest of these six suspects and the drugs being displayed here.”

Photo and Caption: Suspects with illicit drugs