NDLEA nabs man for stocking Cannabis sativa in Ogun warehouse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Ogun State Command has arrested a 49-year-old man, Fatokun Rahmon, for allegedly stocking 347 kilogrammes of Cannabis sativa in a warehouse located in Rounda, Abeokuta.

This follows intelligence-based operations targeted at the Rounda area which led to the arrest of the suspect and the discovery of the warehouse known for stockpiling illicit substances.

NDLEA’s spokesperson in the state, Harris Musa, said that based on the information, operatives on December 28, 2025 swung into action at about 10:00p.m., and discovered the warehouse and a haul of Cannabis Sativa concealed inside a Honda Ridgeline pickup vehicle at Rounda.

He stressed that the timely intervention shows the Command’s unwavering commitment to suppressing illicit drug trafficking within the state He also mentioned that the Command remains committed in combating drug abuse and illicit substances.

Additionally, the Command reported significant strides in 2025, demonstrating its commitment to combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking. NDLEA’s Commander Tijjani Rabe, stated that the agency seized about 6,060.72 kilogrammes and 2,655.75 litres of illicit substances. He mentioned that this achievement was accompanied by the arrest of 760 suspects and the provision of counseling and rehabilitation support to 316 drug users. The agency’s efforts also led to 159 convictions, with offenders sentenced to various prison terms.