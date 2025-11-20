Akhimien emerges among exceptional Professionals at TIBA awards

Renowned Brand and Communications Strategist, Jessica Akhimien has been honoured as one of the Top 10 Exceptional Professionals of the Year in Branding & Communications 2025 at the prestigious TIBA – The Iconic Brand Africa Awards.

TIBA is one of the continent’s leading recognition platforms, dedicated to spotlighting excellence, innovation, and transformational impact across industries.

The 2025 edition celebrates professionals who are redefining standards and shaping the future of African enterprise through credibility, creativity, and strategic influence.

Jessica Akhimien, who serves as a Brand & Communications Manager, PR Lead, and Senior Strategy Executive across major brands and initiatives, was recognised for her contributions to brand storytelling, strategic communications, and large-scale campaign development across Nigeria’s mobility, lifestyle, media, and social-impact sectors.

Reacting to the honour, Jessica expressed deep appreciation: “Being named among TIBA’s Top 10 Exceptional Professionals is a profound honour. For me, branding and communication is more than a profession — it is my life’s work. Every strategy, every campaign, every story I craft is driven by a desire to elevate brands, empower people, and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s growth narrative.”

The Iconic Brand Africa Awards is an annual platform celebrating African excellence, innovation, and leadership in business and professional fields.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s recognitions, Founder & Convener of TIBA, Omobabinrin Adeola Osideko, said: “At TIBA, we are proud to recognise individuals who demonstrate excellence, innovation, and impact in their professional journeys. These awardees represent the spirit of what we envision for Africa — people building iconic brands, uplifting their communities, and making a lasting mark in their industries.”

Jessica’s recognition underscores her multi-sector influence in shaping compelling brand narratives, developing strategic communication systems, and driving national-scale PR programs across oil & gas, insurance, real estate, technology, fintech, mobility, luxury brands, media, and the pageantry industry.

This award reinforces her role as one of the emerging voices shaping the future of branding and strategic communications in Africa