Akpabio mourns Dan Agbese, says Nigeria lost a giant of journalism

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, has described the death of veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch magazine, Chief Dan Agbese, as “a monumental loss to Nigeria’s journalism fraternity and to all who cherish truth, integrity, and courageous reporting.”

In a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rt Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President said the nation has lost “a media icon whose pen never wavered in defence of the public interest.”

Akpabio noted that Agbese was part of a pioneering generation of journalists whose groundbreaking work defined modern Nigerian journalism and set enduring standards for ethical, fearless, and patriotic reportage.

“On behalf of the National Assembly, my family, and the good people I represent, I deeply mourn the loss of Chief Dan Agbese a distinguished journalist who devoted his life to the pursuit of truth, accountability, and press freedom,” Akpabio said.

“His writings shaped national conscience, challenged authority, and illuminated the path of democracy. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of journalists yet unborn.”

The Senate President extended heartfelt condolences to the Agbese family, friends, and the wider media community, noting that the vacuum created by his passing will reverberate across newsrooms, editorial boards, and journalism institutions nationwide.

He further commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), describing the moment as “a shared grief for all who believe in the indispensable role of journalism in nation-building.”

“May the gentle soul of this titan of the written word rest in perfect peace,” Akpabio prayed, asking God to grant the bereaved family and the nation’s media practitioners the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.