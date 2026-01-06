Akwa Ibom community demands justice over killing of 13-year-old boy

The season of joy turned to mourning in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, after a 13-year-old boy, Timothy Daniel, was allegedly shot dead by a soldier in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The incident occurred along Akongntekong Road, Ete, plunging the Ukpum Ete community into grief.

Daniel, a junior secondary school student, was returning from a crossover service at Mount Zion Full Gospel Church with his 15-year-old sister, Miracle, and other worshippers when the shooting occurred.

The church shares a boundary with the residence of the late former clan head, Clement Idemudo, a compound now occupied by Chinese expatriates and guarded by soldiers attached to Sterling Petrochemical and Fertiliser Limited.

An eyewitness, Anthony Akpan, said the incident began when Miracle briefly crossed the road near the church premises. According to him, a soldier on duty allegedly followed her and made inappropriate advances.

“She protested when he touched her and cursed him,” Akpan said. “The soldier became angry and threatened her.”

Daniel, who was waiting for his sister on the opposite side of the road, reportedly intervened after hearing her cries. Witnesses said the teenager confronted the soldier over the alleged harassment, leading to a heated exchange.

Moments later, the soldier was said to have fired his rifle, hitting the boy. Daniel collapsed and died at the scene.

The gunshot shattered the calm of the New Year celebrations, sending worshippers fleeing in panic. In the ensuing chaos, property was damaged, including a BMW belonging to Obong Uyai Udoiwod, a former political adviser to the Ikot Abasi Local Council chairman, who drove into the area during the disturbance.

The socio-cultural organisation of the area, Mboho Ukpum Ete, condemned the killing in strong terms. In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Engr Patrick Udoma, the group described the incident as “unacceptable” and demanded immediate justice.

“The President General of Mboho Ukpum Ete expresses deep dissatisfaction over the unprofessional conduct of army personnel attached to Sterling Petrochemical,” the statement said. “This act has thrown the entire clan into mourning, and we insist that the perpetrator be identified and punished in accordance with the law.”

When contacted, the Army Public Relations Officer of 2 Brigade, Mbiokporo, Captain Lawal Bala Mohamed, confirmed the incident, saying the Military Police had taken over the matter, which is under investigation.

He assured the public that the Nigerian Army does not condone misconduct by its personnel and that justice would be served.