Alaafin demands military base at Otefon, probe into Old Oyo Park killings

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has condemned the recent attacks on Oloka village and the killing of civilians and rangers within Old Oyo National Park, describing the violence as an assault on Yoruba heritage and sovereignty.

In a statement issued through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, following a solemn proclamation at the Imperial Court of Oyo, the monarch said the massacre represents more than a mere “security breach.”

“The recent brutal killings inside Old Oyo National Park, especially the massacre at Oloko, is not merely a ‘security breach.’ It is a dagger plunged into the heart of our ancestral empire.

“Our sacred forests, our game reserves, our historic grounds, where our kings once hunted with spears and drums, are now being turned into slaughter yards by armed marauders. THIS WILL NOT STAND,” Oba Owoade said.

The Alaafin outlined immediate measures aimed at securing the region and preventing further attacks, demanding a full and transparent investigation into the killings and the immediate arrest of all perpetrators. He described the attacks as “gory, worrisome, and deeply disturbing.”

As part of his security proposals, the paramount ruler called for the establishment of a permanent military base at Otefon village to serve as a strategic stronghold for protecting the Oyo-Oduduwa corridor. The proposed facility, he said, should include barracks, watchtowers and a helipad, and be funded and officially recognised by the federal government as a Strategic National Security Zone.

The monarch also advocated the deployment of a Yoruba Defence Force battalion, to operate under a joint command of the Nigerian Army and traditional warrior chiefs, with a mandate to patrol the national park round the clock and repel invaders.

Oba Owoade lauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its efforts to tackle insecurity nationwide, noting that security remains critical to the survival of any nation.

“Our ancestors did not build empires to watch them crumble under banditry. We will rebuild the walls, not with mud, but with steel. Not with prayers alone, but with patrols. Not with silence, but with thunder,” he declared.

The Alaafin expressed deep sympathy to the families of the slain forest guards and civilians, emphasising the cultural and historical significance of Old Oyo National Park as a vital part of Yoruba heritage.

Old Oyo National Park is regarded as both a historical and ecological treasure, and the Alaafin’s directives are expected to intensify calls for federal and state intervention to halt further bloodshed and preserve the ancestral lands of the Oyo Empire.