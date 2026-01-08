Terrorists attack National Park Service outpost in Oyo, kill five officers

Suspected bandits have attacked a National Park Service office in Oloka, Orire Local Council of Oyo State, killing five personnel. The assault, which occurred around 9:00 p.m. on January 6, 2026, has heightened concerns over insecurity in forested areas of the South-West.

Sources said the gunmen stormed the National Park Service facility in Oloka and engaged officers on duty before retreating into the surrounding forest. As of press time, the bodies of the slain personnel had not been recovered, with residents saying they were believed to be within the forest.

The attack triggered panic in Oloka and neighbouring communities, forcing many residents to flee their homes. Local sources said gunfire lasted several minutes, suggesting a coordinated and well-armed operation.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayanlade Olayinka, said police had received reports of the attack and that security agencies had moved in.

“Yes, there was an attack by yet-to-be-identified men against the men of the National Park Service,” he said. “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, and other service chiefs are currently on their way to the location.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, has deployed tactical teams, Mobile Police Force officers, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to the affected area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.” He added that a coordinated operation had commenced to secure the area, restore calm and track down the attackers.

The National Park Service office in Oloka is close to a vast forest reserve that security agencies have in recent years identified as a possible hideout for criminal elements, including bandits and kidnappers.

Local sources said the personnel were on routine duty when they were overwhelmed before reinforcements could arrive. Efforts were ongoing to recover the bodies and ascertain the full extent of casualties.

Security has since been reinforced across Orire Local Council and adjoining communities, with patrols intensified along major roads and forest routes. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements.

The attack has renewed concerns about the safety of security personnel and government facilities in remote forest locations, amid growing calls for stronger inter-agency collaboration, improved intelligence gathering and increased deployment of personnel and equipment to forest regions.