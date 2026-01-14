Alleged negligence: Kano probes death of mother of five after surgery

The Kano State Government has directed an investigation into the death of Aishatu Umar, a housewife and mother of five at the Abubakar Imam Urology Center after surgery.

Umar passed away after prolonged post-surgical complications at the state-owned facility, a development that sparked concern and widespread outrage.

She died at about 1:00a.m. on Tuesday after enduring months of severe pain, which the family has accused medical personnel at the urology centre of negligence.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Abubakar Mohammed said the deceased fell ill several months ago and underwent surgery at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in September.

The operation, he explained, was meant to improve her condition, but she allegedly developed intense abdominal pain shortly after the procedure.

According to him, Umar returned to the hospital several times over the next four months, complaining of persistent pain.

They claimed that during these visits, hospital staff merely prescribed painkillers without carrying out thorough medical investigations to determine the cause of her condition.

The family further alleged that it was only two days before her death that comprehensive tests and scans were finally conducted. The results, they claimed, revealed that a pair of surgical scissors had been left inside her body during the September operation.

According to them, plans was made for a corrective surgery after the discovery, but Aishatu’s condition deteriorated rapidly before the procedure could be carried out, resulting in her death in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a statement by Samira Suleiman, the spokesperson for Kano State Hospitals Management Board, the government noted the unfortunate development with distress and directed immediate investigation.

The state regretted the death of Mrs Umar and expressed deep condolences to the family of the victim. It insisted that the government will ensure a transparent, impartial, and professional investigation with a bid to take appropriate actions.

” Kano State Hospitals Management Board under the authority of the Executive Secretary, Dr Mansur Mudi Nagoda, has taken note of the distressing report concerning the late Aishatu Umar.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. The Executive Secretary has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged incident at Abubakar Imam Urology Centre to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter.

“The Board assures the public that the investigation will be transparent, impartial, and professional, and appropriate actions will be taken in line with established regulations should any negligence be established.

“Patient safety remains our utmost priority, and the Board is committed to upholding the highest standards of healthcare delivery in Kano State,” Suleiman noted.

Describing the incident as an alleged violation of medical ethics and patient safety, the family called on the Kano State Government and relevant health regulatory bodies to urgently investigate the matter and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.