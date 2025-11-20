Amotekun arrests 19-year-old motorcycle snatcher in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 19-year-old suspected serial motorcycle border robber, Ayomide Oyediran.

The suspect, who hails from Ola in Kwara State, was apprehended by the Amotekun personnel during the ongoing ember border security patrol tagged ‘Operation Le Won Jade’.

Oyediran was tracked to Ajue near Ore, Odigbo Local Council Area of Ondo State, after allegedly attacking a commercial motorcycle rider with a sledgehammer in Kwara State and fleeing with the victim’s bike.

While confessing to committing the crime at the corps headquarters in Akure, the state capital, the suspect revealed that he intended to use the motorcycle for commercial transportation in Ore.

He said, “I told the Okada rider to take me from Omu-Aran, Kwara State, to a farm settlement. When we got there, I pretended to make a phone call to distract him. Then I hit him on the head with a sledgehammer. He abandoned the motorcycle and ran.”

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Jimoh Adeniken, the investigation revealed that the suspect remained in Ore for some time before attempting to return to Kwara State.

He said, “He believed the rider may have died from the attack. However, security personnel in the Ajuwe community, who had been on alert, eventually apprehended him.”

Adeniken added that the suspect has been handed over to the Kwara State Local Government Security Initiative for continued investigation and possible prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State security outfit expressed appreciation to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his efforts in strengthening security across the state and expressed optimism for deeper collaboration between the two states.

In other news, police in Ogun State have arrested a motorcyclist, otherwise known as an Okada rider, for allegedly conveying a fresh corpse suspected to be his wife’s dead body to an unknown destination.

The suspect, Godonu Lowe, who was said to be a resident of Omolende Village, was intercepted by the police on Wednesday at about 1:05 pm while escaping with the corpse from the community.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Omolola Odutola confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday.

Odutola said that the Okada rider was intercepted during stop-and-search operations by police in Ilaro following information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) that a man was running away from the community with the corpse of a woman on his motorcycle.

She said that the DPO swiftly led his men into action, and the suspect was intercepted with a corpse tied in a sack at the back of his bike and was promptly arrested.

The Police PRO said that the sack was later opened and the corpse discovered to be the dead body of his wife, with bleeding around the neck and cutlass injuries arising from violence on her body.

She said that the police suspected foul play and later recovered a blood-stained cutlass from the crime scene, adding that the suspect had been taken into police custody while the remains of the victim had been taken to the State Morgue in Ilaro for autopsy.