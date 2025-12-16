Amotekun hands over suspect in alleged rape of minor to police

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has transferred a 28-year-old man, Olapade Ifeoluwa, to the police following his arrest over the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl in Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area (LGA).

The Head of Communications for the corps, Adeleye Adewale, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday. He explained that operatives apprehended the suspect after he was accused of luring the minor to his apartment under the pretence of watching a film.

Adewale said, “Upon interrogation by the arresting officers of the Ekiti Southwest Local Government Command, the suspect confessed to the crime committed. He said that the minor was induced to watch a film and lured to his apartment, where he precipitously had carnal knowledge of her. He later ascribed his action to the devil’s work after his apprehension.”

The father of the victim recounted the incident, noting that his daughter’s cries during the assault drew the attention of neighbours at Ujana Street, Ilawe Ekiti, who intervened and rescued her.

According to Adewale, both the suspect and the victim were taken to the Amotekun Headquarters in Ado Ekiti for further investigation before being handed over to the Ekiti State Police Command for appropriate action.

This arrest comes months after a similar case in September, when Amotekun operatives foiled an alleged attempt by a 21-year-old man, Ahmed Abdulai, to rape a 13-year-old girl in Are Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area. Officers reportedly intercepted Abdulai in the bush after flashing torchlights on him while he was attempting to assault the minor. He was subsequently handed over to the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police for investigation.

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has reiterated its commitment to working with the police to ensure that suspects in such cases face the full weight of the law.