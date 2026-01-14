Anambra police arrest masquerade over violent Awgbu festival attacks

The Anambra State Police Command has taken into custody a masquerade accused of carrying out unprovoked attacks on residents during a traditional festival in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area (LGA).

The Guardian reports that the incident disrupted public order and raised safety concerns in the community.

According to a statement by the police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, the arrest followed the circulation of viral videos showing the masquerade chasing passers-by, pushing riders off motorcycles, and damaging property during the last Ofala Festival of the late Igwe M. C. Okechukwu (Ezedioramma II, Ezekanunu III).

“The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public, especially Ndi Anambra and other concerned persons, that the command has taken into custody the masquerade involved in the unprovoked and violent attacks on innocent citizens, which led to a breach of public peace in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area,” Ikenga said on Wednesday.

“The command notes that the behaviour of the masquerade, as seen in the viral video currently in circulation, is totally unacceptable, unlawful, and will not be tolerated under any guise. The suspect is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.”

The videos reportedly show the masquerade pushing down an elderly man on a motorcycle, causing another rider to fall and hit his head, while some followers threw objects such as chairs and sachet water at attendees, heightening the risk of injury.

The arrest follows a previous incident in February 2025, in which a masquerader identified as “Nweke” was declared wanted for allegedly killing a 71-year-old man, Shedrack Okoye, during a festival in the Umuawulu community, Awka South Local Government Area.

Don Onyenji, the state Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, emphasised at the time that such actions violated the 2022 Anambra State law on masquerading.

The law requires that masquerade displays be confined to designated arenas and forbids obstruction of roads or public disturbance.

He noted that masquerading is intended for cultural celebration and entertainment, not violence.

The police have stated that further arrests are expected as investigations continue into the incident.