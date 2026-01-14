Police rescue 309 hostages, arrest 129 terrorists in Kogi, Kwara

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued 309 hostages during a coordinated security operation in Kogi and Kwara states, arresting 129 suspected terrorists and killing 55 others in armed confrontations.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television.

Hundeyin said the suspects were neutralised during gun battles with security operatives, dismissing claims of extrajudicial killings.

“I can confirm that 129 of these terrorists were arrested and 55 were neutralised. I am talking about Kogi and Kwara. These were firefights,” he said.

He added that the 309 hostages were rescued across both states during sustained operations in identified criminal enclaves.

According to the police spokesman, those killed refused to surrender and chose to engage operatives despite the arrest of some of their associates.

“These were people who decided to fight to the end, so 55 of them were neutralised,” Hundeyin said.

He attributed the success of the operation to months of intelligence gathering and meticulous planning involving multiple security agencies.

The operation was carried out by a combination of police units, including the Police Mobile Force, Intelligence Response Team, Special Intervention Squad and the Air Wing, working alongside the military and other agencies.

Hundeyin said ground troops operated in close coordination with aerial support, maintaining constant communication during the offensive.

“No casualty was recorded among security operatives,” he added.

He explained that the operatives had been deployed to the area for several months, describing the terrain as heavily forested, difficult and largely inaccessible by road.

The police assured Nigerians that the operation was ongoing and would be sustained in the coming days.

“We are taking this battle to every identified enclave of bandits and terrorists. This is just the beginning,” Hundeyin said.