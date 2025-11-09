Anambra Police rescue stolen child, arrest six

Anambra State Police Command has rescued a three-year-old boy who was stolen in Anambra State.

It also arrested six members of a child-stealing and trafficking syndicate in connection with the crime, who were operating across Anambra, Enugu, and Lagos States.

A statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, narrated that on 4 September, following a petition from a victim, operatives attached to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, commenced an investigation into the case.

He added that the petition detailed how the complainant’s daughter had left her three-year-old son in the care of one Samuel Ibe of Umusiome, Nkpor Uno, while she briefly went to her shop.

“On her return, both the child and the said Samuel were missing.

“Swift investigative actions by the operatives led to the arrest of the said Samuel Ibe. Also, his confessional statement subsequently led to the arrest of his mother, Agatha Ejeweh (35 years), and his younger brother, Ejeweh Chigozie Chidera (15 years),” he added.

Ikenga disclosed that the operatives further extended their investigation to Enugu State, where one Angela Eze, aged 30 years, was apprehended for collaborating with Juliet Onah in facilitating the transfer of the stolen child to Lagos.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the operatives proceeded to Lagos State, where one suspect named China Cosmas was arrested and the stolen child was successfully rescued,” he said, adding that the child had since been reunited with his family in good health.

He clarified that the suspects involved in the act are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon completion of investigations.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, while warning criminal elements that Anambra State remains unsafe for any form of criminal enterprise.

Last month, the police in Anambra rescued two children who went missing earlier this year, concluding a nine-month investigation that extended across multiple states.

The victims, Sunday Aliya, 14, and Ebenezer Emmanuel, 12, were found following intelligence-led operations by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Gender Section.

The children were first reported missing on 18 January 2025 at Fegge Police Station after their guardian sent them to fetch water from a nearby borehole. When they did not return, preliminary inquiries prompted the transfer of the case to SCID, Awka, for further investigation.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, operatives acted on credible intelligence to trace and arrest a suspect, identified as Yusuf, in Katsina State. “During interrogation, the suspect provided valuable information that led to the recovery of Sunday Aliya in Umunede, Delta State, and Ebenezer Emmanuel in Benin City, Edo State,” SP Ikenga said.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, commended the operatives for their diligence and emphasised the Command’s commitment to pursuing leads regardless of the duration required. “We appreciate the cooperation of residents whose information contributed to the success of the rescue operation and urge the public to continue supporting the Police with useful intelligence,” he added.