Ex-convict stabs police officer in Ogun over alleged affair with wife

There was pandemonium in the Panseke area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when an ex-convict stabbed a police officer in the forehead.

The incident occurred in the early hours of last Friday.

The Guardian gathered that the ex-convict came to Panseke and attempted to retrieve an AK-47 rifle from one of the Ogun State police officers attached to an armoured vehicle in Panseke.

Eyewitnesses said that the aim of the ex-convict, who came on a motorcycle, was to use the rifle to shoot the other police officer, whom he accused of sleeping with his wife and sending him to jail.

He said that the ex-convict, seeing that he had lost his grip on the rifle, engaged the officers in a scuffle and, realising he could not overpower them, removed a knife from his trousers and stabbed the one he accused.

The witness said that the incident drew the attention of other police officers attached to the armoured vehicle at Panseke, who overpowered the ex-convict and tied both his hands and legs before taking him away.

The source said: “What really happened is that he came with his Okada and went to meet those police officers close to the armoured vehicle and started dragging a gun with one of them, hoping to collect the gun and kill the other person.”

“He accused one of the policemen of sleeping with his wife and sending him to jail, and because he could not get the gun, he removed a knife from his trousers and stabbed the police officer he claimed was having an affair with his wife.”

“Later, other policemen came to join those he was fighting, and they tied both his hands and legs before carrying him away.”

Recall that in January 2025, the Social Orientation and Safety Corps of Ogun State, popularly known as ‘So Safe,’ arrested a 54-year-old ex-convict, Adelani Oriyomi, in the Kere area of Obada-Oko, Abeokuta, for allegedly attempting to exhume a human skull.

Commander of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued through the Director of Information and Public Relations, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf. “The suspect, Oriyomi, was spotted trying to hide before he was caught by the men of the corps. Once the coast seemed clear, he resumed digging the tomb to allegedly retrieve a human skull. However, the officers returned to the scene, apprehending him before he could escape,” Ganzallo said.

Oriyomi, a resident of Kere in the Obada-Oko area of Ewekoro Local Government Area, reportedly confessed to the offence. He also admitted that he had previously exhumed a skull behind his residence on 18 January 2025. The suspect revealed that he had served over six years at the Oba Correctional Centre for a similar crime.

Ganzallo stated that Oriyomi has been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation. The case underscores ongoing vigilance efforts by the Corps to prevent grave desecration and other criminal activities in Ogun State.