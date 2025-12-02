Anambra task force arrests 7 for illegal revenue collection

Operatives of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA Brigade) have apprehended seven individuals accused of engaging in unauthorised revenue collection in Amansea, Awka North Local Government Area.

The arrests took place at Amansea Butcher Market along the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway, where the suspects reportedly extorted money from motorists and residents using various weapons.

The suspects were paraded at the OCHA Brigade headquarters on Tuesday before being arraigned at the Magistrate Court in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area (LGA). Celestine Anere, Managing Director of OCHA Brigade, said the arrests were a response to continued illegal cash collections despite the state government’s ban on unauthorised levies.

Among those arrested were David Ikemefuna and Ifeanyi Stanley, who reportedly admitted to working as contracted revenue collectors for two individuals identified as Jude and Olise. They maintained that they were not instructed to use POS machines and believed they were performing legitimate government duties.

He said, “Before arresting the suspects, the OCHA Brigade team requested proper identification from them, but none could provide valid credentials, leading to their arrest.

“The suspects were arrested while trying to extort money from some transport operators and residents. The command will remain on high alert throughout the festive season to prevent criminal elements from exploiting residents or inflicting hardship on the public.

“Among the suspects were Mr David Ikemefuna and Mr Ifeanyi Stanley, who admitted to working as contracted revenue collectors for two individuals identified as Mr Jude and Mr Olise.

“They claimed they were not instructed to use POS machines and insisted they believed they were performing legitimate government duties.”

The magistrate remanded the suspects at the correctional centre, with the case adjourned to January 2026 for further hearing.

Earlier, similar arrests were made by the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service in locations including Umueze Anam, Umueri, and Nkpor, following reports of illegal extortion targeting transport operators and traders.