Argentina wildfire burns over 5,500 hectares: governor

A major forest fire in southern Argentina has burned more than 5,500 hectares, authorities said Saturday, as hundreds of firefighters and volunteers battled to contain the blaze threatening small communities.

The fire broke out Monday at Puerto Patriada, about 1,700 km (1,050 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires in the Patagonia region, and has since surrounded Epuyen, a town of 2,000 residents.

“There’s no way to describe what we’re living through. Every five minutes a new fire starts. It’s hell,” said local resident Flavia Broffoni on Instagram.

The governor of the surrounding Chubut province, Ignacio Torres, said on social media that 5,500 hectares had already burned and warned the next 48 hours would be critical due to adverse weather.

About 3,000 tourists and 15 families have been evacuated and more than 10 homes destroyed.

Nearly 500 personnel are deployed, with reinforcements expected from Cordoba and Chile.

Firefighters in Argentina face growing challenges from climate change, which brings higher temperatures and lower humidity, while having to accept low wages following government spending cuts.

Fires are active in other Patagonian provinces, including Neuquen, Rio Negro and Santa Cruz. The region lost 32,000 hectares to wildfires in early 2025.