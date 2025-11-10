Army arrests 14 oil theft suspects, seizes 20,205 litres of stolen products in N’Delta

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, have recorded major successes in the ongoing crackdown on oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

In a series of operations conducted between October 20 and November 9, 2025, the troops arrested 14 suspected oil thieves and seized over 20,205 litres of stolen petroleum products.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, disclosed this in a statement issued on November 10, 2025.

According to him, the operations led to the dismantling of 14 illegal refining hubs, dealing a major blow to the activities of oil thieves in the region.

In Rivers State, troops targeted areas along the Imo River, deactivating six illegal refining sites, destroying 14 drum pots and nine drum receivers, and recovering over 8,000 litres of stolen products. The operations were conducted in Asa, Okonta and Okoloma in Oyigbo Council of Rivers State, and Obuzor in Ukwa West Council of Abia State.

He added that further operations at the abandoned Wellhead 3 site led to the recovery of 42 sacks containing about 1,250 litres of stolen crude oil. Troops also recovered stolen products around Ozochi community in Ahoada East Council and Angalama community in Asari-Toru Council.

Similarly, in Delta State, troops operating around Eruemukohwarien in Ughelli North Council arrested three suspected oil thieves and impounded a J5 bus and a motorcycle, recovering over 4,000 litres of condensate.

At Bipoko community in Warri South Council, troops discovered an active illegal refining site with a cooking oven and 38 sacks containing about 1,140 litres of stolen crude oil.

In Akwa Ibom State, acting on intelligence, troops intercepted a truck transloading Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from an underground storage facility at Olive Field Filling Station along the Uyo–Ikot Ekpene Road in Ikot Ekpene Council. The truck was loaded with more than 3,287 litres of illegally refined AGO.

Danjuma added that in Bayelsa State, troops sustained similar operations against economic saboteurs. He said all suspects and confiscated products were handled in accordance with operational procedures.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, commended the troops for their successes and urged them to sustain the momentum in the fight against criminal activities.