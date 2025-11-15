Army debunks kidnap of Brigade Commander, Gen. Uba

The Nigerian Army has denied social media reports claiming that the 25 Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. U. Uba, was kidnapped by insurgents.

The commander had led troops of the 25 Brigade Task Force on a routine patrol to secure communities around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, said in a statement on Saturday that the troops came under sudden and heavy insurgent fire while returning from a successful patrol within the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

The army spokesperson said the team courageously fought through the insurgents’ ambush with superior firepower, forcing them to withdraw in disarray and to abandon their mission.

She said the team comprised troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

“During the encounter, two brave soldiers and two heroic CJTF members paid the supreme price while on active service to the nation.

“The Army Headquarters also wishes to debunk the fake narrative going around some media platforms online alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the fake news regarding the incident while praying for the continuous success of our gallant servicemenand women,” she said.

Anele said the Army High Command has commiserated with the families and associates of the deceased for their heroic sacrifice to the nation and commended the troops for their gallantry.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, saluted the “uncommon bravery, resilience and sacrifice of the gallant troops who have continued to operate in one of the most dangerous theatres of conflict” on behalf of the nation.

According to the COAS, their unflinching commitment, even in the face of grave danger, remains a powerful reminder of the daily sacrifices made by our gallant service personnel to keep Nigeria safe.

In other news, troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigeria Army 6 Brigade, operating under Operation LAFIYA NAKOWA and Sector 3 Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a suspected gun-runner in Taraba State.

The arrest was made during a raid on Shagada village in Namnai ward, Gassol Local Government Council of the state earlier today.

The suspect, identified as Abdulmudallabi Audu, aged 25, was confirmed to have been apprehended during the operation.

According to a statement signed by Lt Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, and fifty-three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition from the suspect.

“The suspect and the recovered exhibits are currently in the custody of the 6 Brigade Headquarters for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the statement read.

The Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier-General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their professionalism, vigilance and swift response to actionable intelligence.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining intensive operations across Taraba State to ensure peace, security and the protection of law-abiding citizens in the North-East and its environs.