Army deploys officers to ensure safety of businesses in South-East

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA) has deployed officers to safeguard lives, property, and critical infrastructure in the South-East to prevent any act of sabotage or violence following a viral “sit-at-home” order by criminal elements.

The Army, however, dismissed the threat message circulated online, which threatened a lockdown yesterday, November 20, 2025.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lt.- Col. Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, noted that the threat message was designed to create fear, disrupt livelihoods and destabilise the region.

He said that the message also aimed to undermine the authority of the government and the security forces’ achievements in the region in eradicating unlawful sit-at-home orders by proscribed groups.

The Nigerian Army assured the people of the region that such threats are baseless and will not hold as no illegal order will disrupt the peace and freedom of law-abiding citizens.

“The 82 Division, in coordination with the Nigerian Police and other sister security agencies, has implemented a robust security plan to ensure the complete safety of all citizens.

“Forces have been deployed to safeguard lives, property, and critical infrastructure and prevent any act of sabotage or violence.

“We guarantee that freedom of movement is protected and residents are free to conduct their lawful activities without fear or any hindrance. There will be peaceful coexistence and economic activities will thrive in the region.

“We urge the public to disregard messages of fear and coercion spread by groups with selfish interest. Citizens are encouraged to go about their lawful duties and businesses without fear.

“We call on all residents to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing efforts to maintain stability. If you see something, please say something.

“Criminal elements are warned as anyone taking laws into their hands or attempting to enforce any unfounded illegal order through any means will be decisively dealt with according to the law.

“Together, we will ensure that no threat succeeds in disrupting the peace and unity of our country,” the statement stated.