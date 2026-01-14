Army, Ogun community in land dispute as Daniel, Assembly wades in

Former Governor and the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and members of the State House Assembly have waded into the land dispute between 16 communities of Apunren-Ijebu and the Nigerian Army in Ijebu-North East Local Council.

This follows the alarm raised by the indigenes of the community on alleged fresh demolition exercise carried out by the Nigerian Army on their homes, farm settlements and others, leaving the residents traumatised.

Daniel visited the aggrieved members of the communities on January 11 to resolve the age-long land crisis between the duo and find a lasting solution to the dispute.

During his visit, the Secretary General of the Apunren-Ijebu Community, Adeoluwa Adenaike, while welcoming the senator, dismissed the noting that the indigenes were tenants on their ancestral lands, part of which was allocated to the Nigerian Army in 1977 as a military base.

Adenaike, who accused the military of later exceeding the portion allocated to them, forcibly entered the villages with weapons such as guns and ordered their contractors to begin a demolition exercise on residents’ homes, churches, farm settlements, among others, a development that led to the death of one Village Head and others.

He traced the crisis to 1977 when surveyors arrived without consultation and marked approximately 1,791 acres for the Nigerian Army. Over 7,000 people already lived on the land. The Baales’ council rejected the move, refused compensation, and placed a traditional curse on collaborators.

“What we are experiencing today is beyond land dispute. It is a human tragedy, fear has become constant, with residents unable to sleep, farms abandoned, and hunger spreading, even the trauma-related deaths, especially that of Baale Chief Bashola Akibu Omotoso, who reportedly died after hearing of demolitions. These are not stories. There are graves we can show you,” he said.

However, in his response, Daniel urged the residents to maintain peace, promising to present their case before the Senate to investigate the matter within three and to ensure the communities did not lose their lands to the military.

“I can assure you that issues pertaining to soldiers are not easy to tackle. However, now that our own son, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is President, the issue will be finally resolved,” he said.

The former governor promised efforts to engage the Nigerian Army and halt demolitions pending legislative resolution. The Senate will summon both parties for dialogue after resuming on 27 January 2026.

Also, the State House of Assembly, in a swift reaction, assured the community leaders and people of Apunren-Ijebu and other affected villages near Erunwon in Ijebu-North East and environs that immediate steps would be taken to address the indiscriminate military land acquisition.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, while leading other members of the Assembly on an on-the-spot assessment to the affected communities on Wednesday, pledged that the legislature would present its findings to Governor Dapo Abiodun and engaged the Executive and Legislative arms of government at the federal level to resolve the matter.

Elemide explained that the land crisis stemmed from the failure to properly gazette and document the earlier review that reduced the portion allocated to the Nigerian Army, calling on residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding as elected representatives moved to address the matter.

He also advised all affected communities to formally communicate with the Assembly, assuring that lawmakers would deliberate on the matter and adopt a resolution to be communicated to the appropriate authorities for necessary action towards achieving a permanent resolution.

On their part, the members representing the two constituencies, Hon. Oluwa Seun Adesanya and Waliu Owode, assured the people of lasting solutions, urging them to remain calm and law-abiding.

Addressing the delegation, the Kabiyesi of Apunren Kingdom, Oba Jimson Owode Oyelaja, appealed to the State House of Assembly to intervene on the matter, which he noted had lasted nearly 50 years.

He stressed that Apunren and other affected villages had existed for over 600 years and lamented recent demolitions, loss of lives, and the destruction of schools, hospitals, houses, and properties, allegedly linked to the enforcement of the disputed acquisition.

The monarch urged his people to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding, expressing optimism that the lawmakers’ visit signalled imminent relief and a lasting solution to the long-standing hardship facing the communities.

In a presentation delivered at the commencement of the meeting, Major General S. A. Odunsi (Rtd) explained that the Apunren community was seeking legislative intervention to restore ancestral lands excessively acquired by the military in 1977; noting that although a reduced portion was earlier agreed upon for military use, a 1987 gazette controversially reinstated the larger expanse, thereby plunging the people into decades of uncertainty.

The retired General further appealed to the State House of Assembly to treat the matter with the urgency it required, as the dispute approaches its 50th anniversary, and urged the government to make 2026 a “year of jubilee” for the affected communities.