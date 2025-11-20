APC NWC faults Gbenga Daniel’s suspension

Says senator remains bonafide party member

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, insisted that the former Governor of Ogun State and the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Gbenga Daniel, remains a bona fide member of the party.

It would be recalled that Daniel and one Kunle Folarin were reportedly suspended by the party’s leadership in the state over alleged anti-party activities, with both asked to appear before a disciplinary committee before their suspension could be lifted.

However, APC’s Director of Publicity in the state, Femi Nuberu, insisted that the suspension of Daniel by the party’s leadership over anti-party activities remains intact, and the window for his appeal before the committee had lapsed.

But reacting to the suspension, in a letter dated November 17, 2025 and addressed to the State Chairman of the party, Yemi Sanusi, the National Secretary of the party, Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru, stated that Daniel remains a legitimate member of the party.

Bashiru, who said that the senator’s suspension came as a surprise to the national leadership of the party, urged the state chapter of the party to allow the party’s NWC to deliberate on Daniel’s suspension matter in line with the party’s constitution.

He appealed to the state’s party leadership not to issue any correspondence until the NWC had probed and investigated the matter and come to an informed decision on the suspension.

“I write to inform you that the party has been inundated with the recent notice of suspension of the distinguished senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Gbenga Daniel.

“Please take note that the National Working Committee (NWC) is yet to deliberate on this matter as provided in Articles 21.3 (d & e) of the party’s constitution.”

“Consequent upon this, you are hereby requested to allow the National Working Committee to investigate the matter and take an informed decision on the suspension before issuing any further public correspondence on this matter. Until then, Senator Olugbenga Daniel remains a bona fide member of the party.

“Accept the assurances of my highest regards,” the letter stated.