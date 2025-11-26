At Zik’s lecture, Akagburuonye says economic freedom, education key to sovereignty

Legal luminary and business mogul, Success Obioma Akagburuonye, has challenged various strata of government to focus more on projects that will ensure economic freedom and educational empowerment to achieve true sovereignty.

Akagburuonye stated this as the guest Speaker at the inaugural Nnamdi Azikiwe’s Memorial Lecture (NAML), held at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State on November 14th, with the theme; “The Nnamdi Azikiwe Political Philosophy: Lessons for Good Governance and Development.”

Chronicling the life and time of the great Zik of Africa starting from his birth place in Zungeru, Akagburuonye stated that; “Azikiwe’s life is not just history; it is a living blueprint for governance and development rooted in moral uprightness, national unity, and social justice.”

Akagburuonye pointed out that Zik’s philosophy is laced with sustainable development and good governance, which can only be driven by leaders, who are honest, inclusive, and committed to the collective good.

“Sustainability and justice have an intimate relationship such that a change in one accentuates or reinforces the other,” he noted.

He highlighted some of the Zik’s leadership approach to issues concerning unity and development programmes that encouraged local entrepreneurship, protection of nascent industries and promotion of economic self-reliance.

“Azikiwe’s philosophy is that leadership rooted in integrity, patriotism, and service can transform nations. As citizens, we are responsible for demanding accountability. As leaders, we must emulate the virtues he exemplified- serving with humidity, fairness, and a vision for united Nigeria,” he emphasised.

Akagburuonye opined that if Nigeria had adopted Zik’s political philosophy, “the current landscape- marked by corruption, ethnic tensions, economic challenges, and questions of national identity would have been averted. From his life time of service, several core principles emerged- principles that must guide Nigeria today.”

The Chief Host and Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, who was represented by the Director of the Academic Planning unit, Prof. Anthony Attamah, praised the Faculty of the Social Sciences for organising the Lecture, with the hope that it would be sustained.

The Chairman of the event, Nnia Nwodo, former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide took the audience down memory lane, revealing that his father, Chief John Nwodo, helped Azikiwe to found the University of Nigeria.

The Dean of the Faculty of the Social Sciences, UNN, Prof. Chidi Nzeadibe, remarked that the NAML would be a biennial lecture that would sustain the history of Nnamdi Azikiwe in the consciousness of the public.

The book on the Faculty detailing its history from 1960 to 2025 and edited by Chidi Nzeadibe, Jeff Unaegbu and Obiora Anichebe was reviewed by Prof. Chukwuedozie Ajaero and presented to the public. He praised the editors for an intensively detailed work.

In attendance were the wife of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Professor Emeritus Uche Azikiwe, prominent scholars, distinguished dignitaries as some described the lecture as long-awaited platform for re-examining the legacy of one of the Africa’s greatest statesmen.