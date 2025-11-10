Awujale: Olawunmi warns kingmakers against violation of traditions, customary law

The Assistant Secretary of the four Ruling Houses of the Awujale, Samuel Olawunmi, has appealed to Ijebu kingmakers not to violate customary law and the Ijebu’s rich culture and traditions in the selection of the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

He, however, warned against external interference and financial influence.

Olawunmi’s remark highlights the importance of following the established order of succession among the four ruling houses—Fidipote, Gbelegbuwa, Anikilaya, and Fusengbuwa.

He emphasised that wealth or social connections should not determine who becomes the next Awujale, insisting that the late Oba Sikiru Adetona himself had earlier warned against such tendencies.

Olawunmi, while speaking on the process of selecting the new Awujale in Ijebuland, reiterated that Ijebu’s tradition does not favour candidates chosen based on influence or affluence.

He cited historical records from the national archives showing that past Awujales were selected strictly through traditional customs.

He further cautioned against any attempt to exclude other ruling houses from the succession process, saying:

“The Awujale stool belongs to the four ruling houses of Ijebu-Ode, and not just the Fusengbuwa Ruling House. While it is true that Fusengbuwa has the turn to present candidates at this time, that right does not override Ijebuland’s customary laws, customs, and traditions.”

Olawunmi, who further spoke on the legal framework guiding the Awujale selection process, referenced the declaration made under Section 4 (2) of the 1957 Chiefs Law, which governs the succession of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

According to him, the customary law stipulates that the stool be filled by the rightful male descendants of the Abidagba Okunrin line, while male descendants from the Abidagba Obirin and Abidoye lines are also considered in that order.

He, therefore, urged the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and the kingmakers to focus on unity and continuity during this crucial period of royal transition, emphasising that the legitimacy of any candidate must be based on traceable lineage and adherence to Ijebu’s customs and traditions.