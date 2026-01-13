Badagry council declares seven-day mourning for late Akran

The Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State has declared a seven-day period of mourning following the death of the Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi I.

The Chairman of the council, Babatunde Hunpe, made the announcement on Tuesday in Badagry while formally confirming the passing of the traditional ruler through his Chief Press Secretary, Austin Kriko. Hunpe said the declaration was made with the approval of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“With the approval of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, I officially announce with profound sorrow, the passing of His Royal Majesty, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, the Akran of Badagry Kingdom,” he said.

According to Hunpe, the monarch died peacefully on Monday, January 12, after what he described as a long reign marked by commitment to peace, unity and the preservation of Badagry’s cultural heritage.

The council chairman said the seven-day mourning period was intended to allow residents of Badagry to reflect on the late Akran’s leadership and service to the local government, Lagos State and the country.

“His Royal Majesty was more than a monarch; he was a living bridge between the past and the future, a revered custodian of tradition, a moral compass to his people,” Hunpe said. “Akran was a father whose counsel, wisdom, and benevolence touched all who came within his embrace.”

He extended condolences to the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Badagry Local Government Area and Lagos State, the royal family, and the people of the ancient town.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier expressed sorrow over the monarch’s death, describing it as a loss to Badagry, Lagos State and Nigeria. In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor said the passing of the Akran marked the end of an era defined by cultural preservation and commitment to the development of Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the late Akran ruled the Badagry kingdom for nearly 49 years.