Balogun traders lament shop closures after GNI building fire

Soludo mourns victims, praises emergency responders

Traders in Balogun Market on Lagos Island have decried the continued sealing of their shops and the barricading of access roads by the Lagos State Government following the fire outbreak at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building on December 24, 2025.

Eight people, including three members of the same family, Stephen Onyeka Omatu, Casmir Nnabuike Omatu, and Collins Kenechukwu Omatu, died in the incident.

Despite efforts by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire has not been completely extinguished, resulting in a shutdown of commercial activity in hundreds of shops across the multibillion-naira business district.

When The Guardian visited the Balogun Market yesterday, shop owners were seen in clusters discussing their next steps, mourning the dead and lamenting the continued closure of their businesses.

One trader, Martin Amalos, said his shop had been shut since December 25, 2025, leaving him unable to provide for his family. “The closure has significantly impacted me, as I struggle to feed my children. Many traders are stranded, jobless and unsure of what to do next,” he said.

“I have spent all I had. I deal in children’s wear, and the incident occurred during the peak of my business,” he added. Another trader, Oduloye Bimpe, said traders arrived to find their shops sealed without any form of assistance from the government. “I have children to care for, the government has not provided any assistance. There should have been consideration before sealing the market. Where do we go from here? What do we do?” she asked.

While acknowledging safety concerns, she said the affected building ought to have been demolished by now. “The government needs to do better and consider our situation,” she added.

A fabrics trader, Maduabuchukwu Ifeakomili, said many traders had been plunged into hardship since the closures. “We have families to feed. We are pleading with the government to help us open the sealed part of Balogun and other areas,” he said.

“We rely on daily income. We are appealing to the government to open before Saturday because traders are stranded,” he added. Ifeakomili also called on the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to order the demolition of the affected building. “Aside from traders, there are residents who have been left homeless because their homes were also sealed,” he said, adding that he had borrowed N12,000 the previous day to feed his family.

Responding, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said safety considerations informed the government’s actions.

“I hope a time will come when our people will prioritise life over livelihood; the 25-storey building may collapse at any time, affecting everyone within a 100 metres radius,” he said.

“The place has only been closed for two weeks, and people are already complaining. There are reports of people who went in to retrieve their goods while the fire was burning and never returned,” Omotosho added.

He said the government was not acting out of cruelty but out of concern for public safety, noting that more than 10 buildings were damaged in the incident.

MEANWHILE, Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has expressed deep condolences over the devastating fire incident at the GNI building, which claimed several lives.

Soludo commiserated with the families who lost loved ones in the inferno, regretting that the catastrophic incident turned what should have been a joyous Christmas Eve into a night of unspeakable tragedy, leaving many hearts heavy with grief.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor said he was particularly devastated by the loss of three sons of Anambra State: Mr Steve Onyeka Omatu, Mr Casmir Nnabuike Omatu, and Mr Collins Kenechukwu Omatu, brothers from the Omatu family of Uzoakwa Community in Ihiala Local Council.

“These industrious young men, who were simply striving to earn an honest living for their families, have been taken from us in the most tragic circumstances. Their loss represents not just a family tragedy but a collective loss to Anambra State,” he said.

The governor commended the response of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders for their tireless efforts to rescue victims and contain the situation.

However, he advised Anambra citizens living in Lagos and other parts of the country to always prioritise human life and personal safety over the recovery of property and goods during fire outbreaks.

Soludo wished the affected families strength to bear and recover from their irreplaceable losses, while praying that the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.

He also called on relevant authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.