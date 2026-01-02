Bandits attack police station in Ondo community

Panic erupted as bandits attacked a police station in the Ipele-Owo community, located in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening while Christians were preparing for crossover church services, causing chaos in the community as both police officers and residents fled for their lives. Reports indicate that the suspects set the police station on fire. An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted that approximately 20 attackers stormed the community around 10 PM on Wednesday, firing their weapons indiscriminately and forcing residents to seek safety away from their homes.

“It was a terrorist attack. The attackers, numbering about 20, came into the Ipele community in a commando style and began to shoot sporadically before attacking the Police Divisional Station in Ipele.

“It was a serious incident because many of us had to flee into the bush. The sounds from the attack were terrifying, and none of us could withstand it,” the eyewitness said.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, confirmed the attack but said details were still sketchy.

He said, “Yes it happened but we will get the details out tomorrow.”, However, state security operatives were said to have been deployed to the community to calm the situation.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force has recorded a major breakthrough with the arrest of two suspected bandits and kidnapping kingpins linked to violent crimes across four states.

The suspects were arrested during a covert operation by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), in collaboration with the Kwara State Police Command.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

According to Hundeyin, the operation was carried out on December 19, 2025, along the Komen–Masallaci axis in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“Those arrested were identified as Abubakar Usman, also known as Siddi ‘m’, aged 26, and Shehu Mohammadu, alias Gide ‘m’, aged 30,” he said.

The police said the suspects were intercepted and arrested in Komen–Masallaci village while allegedly on a criminal mission.

“Items recovered from them included a brand new red Honda Ace 125 motorcycle valued at ₦1.85 million, ₦500,000 cash suspected to be unspent ransom money, and one AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing 20 rounds of live ammunition,” Hundeyin said.