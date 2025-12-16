Police insist tinted glass permit enforcement not halted by court

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared that no court has restrained it from enforcing the tinted glass permit regulation, maintaining that the directive remains valid until a competent judicial pronouncement rules otherwise.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made the clarification while addressing journalists during the presentation of criminal suspects arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team.

He stated that the police would continue enforcement of the tinted glass permit order, stressing that there had been no judicial directive halting the exercise.

Hundeyin explained that criminal groups had exploited previous pauses in enforcement to commit violent crimes, including kidnapping and armed attacks.

He cited a recent incident in Edo State where a Lexus SUV with tinted windows allegedly refused to stop at a checkpoint, leading to a pursuit during which its occupants opened fire on officers, killing a police inspector and injuring others.

He further clarified that the earlier suspension of enforcement announced by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had been misinterpreted by sections of the public and professional bodies, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

“The Inspector-General of Police, out of respect and understanding, temporarily suspended enforcement to give Nigerians additional time to regularise their tinted glass permits.

That decision was not based on any court order but was a discretionary move to accommodate public concerns,” Hundeyin said.

Acknowledging that the matter is before the courts, Hundeyin noted that the legal process has been slow. He stressed that, pending any contrary ruling, the police would continue enforcement.

“The position remains that enforcement continues until a court directs otherwise. At no point did any court restrain the Nigeria Police Force or the Inspector-General of Police from implementing the tinted glass permit order,” he added.

Responding to reports that the NBA may initiate contempt proceedings against the Inspector-General over the renewed enforcement, Hundeyin said the police legal department would address any action if it arises.

He reiterated that enforcement of the tinted glass permit was necessary for public safety, particularly in curbing crimes committed with vehicles whose occupants are concealed.

The police position comes amid growing debate between the Force and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which has argued that the policy is unconstitutional and currently subject to litigation.