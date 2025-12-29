Bandits demand N500m to release five Kwara kidnap victims

Armed bandits have demanded a N500 million ransom for the release of five Kwara State road construction workers kidnapped two weeks ago in Kwara State.

The construction workers were kidnapped on 15th December, 2025, in broad daylight at the state government’s road construction site on the Sabaja/Owa-Onire Road in Isin Local Government of Kwara State.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Ilorin, families of the kidnapped victims, led by Mr. Dare Boyinbogun, who alleged state government neglect, said the abductors have contacted the families of the victims with the N500 million ransom demand.

According to him, the bandits, however, have turned down further negotiations with the families and the entire community, insisting that the negotiation must be with the government or with no one at all.

Dare stated that all efforts by the community and the families to convince the state government through the Ministry of Works to prevail on the abductors were abortive, as “the government seems not to be serious about it; hence this our press conference”.

He recalled that the suspected bandits stormed the site at about 11:40 a.m. on the said date and took away five innocent workers: Ademola Afolabi, Abdullahi Lade, Emmanuel Okuwadare Kayode, Fatai Akin, and a driver, Yusuf.

“Since that moment, our lives have been suspended between hope and despair,” Boyinbogun stated.

He said, “These men were not criminals. They were not adventurers. They were professionals and labourers contributing to the development of the country and Kwara State.

“They went to work that morning believing they would return home safely. Instead, their families have been thrown into anguish and despair.”

He acknowledged the efforts of the police and other security authorities, saying: “We appreciate every step taken. But we must state clearly and urgently: time is not on our side.

“Every passing hour deepens the trauma of the families, especially the wives, children and elderly parents who depend entirely on these men for survival.

“Many of these families have no other source of income. Beyond the fear for their lives, there is now hunger, psychological distress and total uncertainty,” he reeled.

Consequently, the embattled families that included wives and children of the victims urged the state government and relevant security agencies to “please intensify rescue efforts and treat this abduction as top-priority emergency until every victim is safely returned.

“We urge government to establish direct communication with the affected families, so we are not left to rely on rumours and social media for information about our loved ones.

“We appeal for immediate support for the families of the abducted workers, including welfare assistance and counselling, as many households are already in distress.

“We ask for stronger security presence along construction corridors and rural roads to prevent further attacks on innocent workers and residents,” he added.

To the abductors, they said: these men are fathers, sons and brothers. Please release them unharmed.”

“To the authorities, we say: do not let these families become forgotten statistics. Let action speak louder than assurances. We will continue to speak until our loved ones return home alive,” they sought.

On behalf of the wives of the victims, one Idayat Lade (crying), pleaded with the bandits for the safety of their husbands.

“Please, let them (bandits) release our husbands to us, we want them alive,” she pleaded with the state government amidst sobs, disclosing that she had just lost a baby to the emotional torture accompanying the ongoing crisis in her family.

In a related news, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has ordered the police to fish out the attackers of women protesters at the Kwara State Government house.

A viral video showed some hoodlums attacking women protesters near the under-construction Government House gate over the weekend.

Reacting via a post on his official X account, Governor AbdulRazaq, said he is enraged at the footage because: “Peaceful protest is a democratic right. Assault on protesters is unacceptable, and that should never have happened.

“The protesters were within their right to express their views. Our principles for the past six years encapsulate decency and respect for democracy, liberty, and order.

“I, therefore, distance myself from the incident as it does not represent our views as a government. I have requested the police to fish out the attackers and bring them to account.”