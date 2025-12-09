Bandits kidnap three family members in Kwara

Armed bandits, on Sunday, struck in Patigi Local Council of Kwara State, and kidnapped three persons who were coming back from a condolence visit.

The victims, Abidemi Abiodun, OlumideAbiodun (brothers of the deceased) and Ayomide Moses (son of the deceased) were kidnapped at about 7.00am. They are indigenes of Agboro, a community in Patigi.

According to reports, they were returning from a condolence visit for a family member who passed on a few days ago.

It was gathered that the victims were taken towards Isanlu in Kogi State.

A source hinted that the council had been in the clutch of outlaws for months, defying several security measures.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adekimi Ojo, however, denied the report, saying: “I am not aware.”