Bandits kill kidnap victim after receiving ransom

Mal Usman Buhari, who was kidnapped by bandits on Monday, September 29, 2025, has been killed by his abductors after collecting a huge ransom for his release.

Buhari was kidnapped alongside Permanent Commissioner II of the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), Barrister Ahmad Mohammed, and the former Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Alhassan Bawa Niworo, and other travellers along the Mokwa–New Bussa road in Borgu local council.

His death was made public last Friday, November 14, 2025, which happened after his abductors tortured him.

The kidnappers are yet to release their victims weeks after N70m ransom was said to have been paid by their families.

Buhari was a brother to Mal. Babangida Jibrin, a veteran Journalist who has worked with DW Radio and the Voice of America, Hausa Service.

The news of the death of Buhari came through an emissary who took the ransom money to the kidnapper’s den—a month after the abduction.

However, the Niger State Government, as well as other security agencies, had yet to issue any official statement.

In other news, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has condemned the Tuesday terrorist attack on Eruku town in the southern part of Kwara State, describing it as shocking and deeply distressing.

Saraki, in an early Wednesday statement, said: “I received the sad news of the terrorist attack on Eruku town in my home state, Kwara, with great concern,” noting that several residents were injured while others were kidnapped.

According to him, the attack has disrupted “the usually serene and peaceful atmosphere of the town,” and therefore requires immediate and decisive action from the authorities.

“I sympathise with all the victims and their relatives. I pray for Allah’s healing, restoration and strength at this difficult time,” he said.

Saraki urged the Federal Government and the heads of security agencies to swiftly secure the release of those abducted and strengthen security across the state.

“I call on the Federal Government, particularly the heads of our security agencies, to urgently act to ensure that the kidnapped victims of this sad incident regain their freedom and return home safely to their loved ones,” he stated.

He further emphasised the need for a robust, long-term security arrangement for the state, given its strategic national position.

“The state is one of the gateways into the country and a link between the southern and northern parts. This makes it deserving of a special security arrangement that will not jeopardise our national interest and internal peace,” Saraki added.

He prayed for divine intervention, saying: “May Allah (SWT) heal our land and help us defeat all those waging wars against Nigeria.”